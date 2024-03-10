Creative Planning Has $55.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $55,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

VEU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. 2,108,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

