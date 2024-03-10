Creative Planning Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Planning increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $198.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.