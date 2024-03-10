Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

