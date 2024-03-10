Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) PT Raised to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday.

Crexendo Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.14. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

