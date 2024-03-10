Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $5.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,108,449.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 97,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 510,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 441.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 708,834 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

