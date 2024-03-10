CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,329,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.