CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.