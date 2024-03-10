CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $281.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

