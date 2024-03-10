CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $425.00 at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.05. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

