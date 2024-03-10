Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.60. 11,175,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

