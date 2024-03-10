DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $200.91 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

