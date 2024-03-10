Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $142.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

