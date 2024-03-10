DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $305.79 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00001885 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $305.79 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 256,505,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,830,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

