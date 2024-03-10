Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLAY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

