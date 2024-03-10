Decred Achieves Market Cap of $429.76 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Decred has a total market cap of $429.76 million and $4.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.01 or 0.00039205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,912,040 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

