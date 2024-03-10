DeltaFi (DELFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $18,313.10 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

