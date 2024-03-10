Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.82% of Devon Energy worth $555,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

