Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. 1,251,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,944. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

