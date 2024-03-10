DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $181.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

