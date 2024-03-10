DigiByte Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $257.63 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,295.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00611459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00126375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00052452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00211090 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00058933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00157427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,877,674,336 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

