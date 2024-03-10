Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.