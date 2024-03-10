Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 517,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

