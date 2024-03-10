Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

