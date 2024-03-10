Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. 1,086,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,471. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

