Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.86. The stock had a trading volume of 793,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $180.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

