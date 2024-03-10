Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LH traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average of $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.