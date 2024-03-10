Diversified Trust Co Has $4.60 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

