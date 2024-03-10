Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.90. The company had a trading volume of 751,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

