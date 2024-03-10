Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

