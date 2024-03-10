Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $79.25. 14,926,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544,840. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

