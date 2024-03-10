Diversified Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises 3.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 1.58% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $94,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $825.07. 28,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,219. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $868.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $495.11 and a twelve month high of $961.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

