Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,733 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. 2,389,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

