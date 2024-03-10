Diversified Trust Co Sells 851 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,458. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.06. The company has a market cap of $439.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

