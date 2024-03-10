Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.32.

NYSE:DG opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $460,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

