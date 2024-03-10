Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
In other news, insider Andrew Rennie purchased 15,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
