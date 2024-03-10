Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOM. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.57) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252.40 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.20 ($5.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Rennie purchased 15,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.