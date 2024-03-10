Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $63,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.01. 475,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,693. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.23. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

