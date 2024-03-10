Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Acquires 17,323 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. HEICO makes up about 0.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.45. 324,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

