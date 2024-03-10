Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,920 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 1.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

