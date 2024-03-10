Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of DYN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $3,765,039.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,985,504 shares in the company, valued at $161,644,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

