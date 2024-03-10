Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,875.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.55. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 605 ($7.68).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.