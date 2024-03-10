Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,875.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 518.55. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 605 ($7.68).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
