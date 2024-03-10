Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

ECL opened at $223.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

