Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3,366.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,244,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 582,028 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of EW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,697. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,236.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

