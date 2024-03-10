Eight Capital Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$9.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$5.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.