Eight Capital Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$58.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

AND stock opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$846.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

