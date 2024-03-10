Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 million and a P/E ratio of 199.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVA. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

