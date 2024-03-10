EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,070 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EMX Royalty from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of EMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 204,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,728. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

