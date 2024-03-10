Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE:EHC opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after purchasing an additional 731,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

