Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

