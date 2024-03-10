Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $678,515.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,568,310 coins and its circulating supply is 74,568,167 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

