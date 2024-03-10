Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 4.2 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.